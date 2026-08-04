Synagogue Sues Montgomery County Over House of Worship Carry Ban

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Silver Spring Jewish Center and Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro is challenging Montgomery County, Maryland’s, new ban on concealed carry in houses of worship.

Breitbart News reported that the ban was passed by the Montgomery County Council on July 21, 2026, with Bethesda Today noting the control “prevented people from carrying guns in ‘places of public assembly.’”

The gun control was enacted on July 27, 2026.

FOX News pointed out that the lawsuit filed on behalf of the synagogue and rabbi “[accuses] the county of not only violating Jewish people’s constitutional right to bear arms but also endangering them by depriving them of ways to defend themselves.”

This lawsuit comes as President Trump’s DOJ has Montgomery County on notice that enforcement of the concealed carry ban will result in action against the county.

Breitbart News noted that Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, informed Montgomery County, “History teaches us that houses of worship are vulnerable to armed attacks and congregants are particularly in need of the ability to defend themselves. By disarming religious congregants during worship, Montgomery County infringes on such congregants’ ability to defend against such attacks.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.