Clay Travis Quadruples Reward Money to Find Killer of High School Student

Commenter and OutKick founder Clay Travis has pledged to quadruple the $5,000 reward currently offered for information leading to the arrest of those behind the shooting death of 16-year-old Cameron Frierson.

The New York Post reported that Frierson was at a game at Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville Friday and was shot afterward by a drive-by attacker.

FOX 17 noted that Frierson “walking with his younger brother” after the game and that is when the shots were fired from inside “a white sedan with tinted windows.”

Frierson was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

His mother, Brittney Frierson, said, “It wasn’t over a girl. This wasn’t over any money. This was strictly these kids looking to harm someone. And they thought that someone that they were looking for were my children, and it wasn’t… You don’t have a right to take no one’s life. You don’t get that right.”

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) who killed Frierson.

Via an X post, Clay Travis pointed out that he attended the same game Frierson attended before being shot. Moreover, he pledged to add to the reward triple the original amount — another $15,000: “A 16 year old Nashville kid, Cameron Frierson, was murdered outside a high school football game I attended Friday. There’s a $5k reward for info. I’m tripling the reward to 20k. Shooter was in a white car at Pearl-Cohn HS. If you know anything, please help.”

Travis’ promised addition of three times the original amount actually quadruples the reward.

People who might have information on the incident are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.