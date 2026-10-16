Democrat Senators Push More Gun Control After School Shooting Ended by Armed Bystander

Numerous Democrat Senators used social media to push for more gun control after a Bend, Oregon, elementary school shooting was ended by an armed bystander.

Breitbart News pointed to a CBS News report that the 16-year-old shooting suspect “was shot and killed by a bystander.”

The bystander apparently saw the shooter entering the school with a long gun and came in behind him and shot him dead. Tragically, four innocents were killed before the attacker was eliminated.

Democrat Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth, Patty Murray, Mark Kelly, and Cory Booker, all posted about the attack on X and pushed for Congress to take more gun control action.

Again, the shooting ended because an armed citizen killed the attacker.

Nevertheless, Sen. Warren posted:

Sen. Duckworth posted:

Sen. Patty Murray posted:

Sen. Mark Kelly, with his wife by his side, posted:

And Sen. Booker posted:

The shooting was carried out by a 16-year-old with a shotgun his mother bought. How he got his hands on the shotgun is still unknown but the fact that he was stopped by an armed citizen is not.

Despite the success of the armed citizen, Democrat Sens. are pushing more gun control.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.