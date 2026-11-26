On Wednesday, the Virginia Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision by ruling in favor of Derek Ginevan, a felon whom the state had disarmed and sentenced in light of state law.

Courthouse News reported that in 2018 the Virginia Court of Appeals upheld a circuit court decision against Ginevan by “[examining] the nation’s historic traditions and [observing] that the United States has long barred those judged to pose a danger to the public from possessing firearms.”

However, the VA Supreme Court–guided by Bruen (2022)–“ruled no founding-era law permanently disarmed nonincarcerated people based on a felony conviction.”

VA Supreme Court Justice Wesley Russell Jr., wrote:

The fact that the phrase “right of the people” means the same thing in the First, Fourth and Second Amendments is, by our reckoning, sufficient to resolve whether a felony conviction, without more, removes a person from the political community… … Because a felony conviction does not remove a person from “the people” referenced in the First and Fourth Amendments, we conclude that, as a matter of language and logic, it does not remove a person from “the people” referenced in the Second Amendment.

Moreover, in light of Heller (2008), he wrote, “The weapon Ginevan is charged for possessing is an ordinary shotgun, which clearly falls within the scope of a weapon in common use for lawful purposes. Accordingly, it unquestionably is an arm for the purposes of the Second Amendment. Similarly, because Code § 18.2-308.2 is a blanket ban on Ginevan even possessing such a shotgun, there can be no question that it restricts his ability to keep and bear arms.”

Justice Russell Jr., concluded: “…We agree with Ginevan that, as applied to him, Code § 18.2- 308.2 violates the Second Amendment because the Commonwealth failed to show that the statute permanently disarming him is in keeping with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation. Accordingly, we…vacate Ginevan’s conviction for violating Code § 18.2-308.2, and enter final judgment for Ginevan.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.