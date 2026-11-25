State Supreme Court Justice Brendan T. Lantry on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit by seven landlords seeking to overturn New York City’s rent freeze, calling Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign guarantee of a freeze “reckless and irresponsible.”

The Manhattan judge’s 20-page ruling leaves the freeze in place for leases that began on or after Oct. 1, the New York Times reported.

Lantry noted that candidates routinely weigh in on policy questions. “Such comments, promises, and guarantees to freeze the rent were reckless and irresponsible,” he wrote, adding that the pledge “invited the instant proceeding.”

The Democrat mayor never held the power he campaigned on using, the decision found. A New York City mayor “has no authority to unilaterally raise, ‘freeze’ or otherwise adjust the rent” of stabilized units, Lantry wrote.

The judge examined an email in which the board’s chairperson sent a draft to one of Mamdani’s aides. “Such communication puts a dark shadow over the purported ‘independence’ of the Board,” he wrote, finding it fell short of a violation.

The board’s role is quasi-legislative, Lantry wrote, so its orders stand wherever a rational basis exists. He found the freeze “has a rational basis and must therefore be upheld as valid.”

The owners hired Randy Mastro, who served as first deputy mayor under Eric Adams, and alleged the board ran a “sham process with a predetermined outcome.” Mastro said the panel was “intentionally underestimating operating costs and intentionally overstating income of landlords.”

Mamdani appointed six of the board’s nine members in February. The panel voted 7-1 in June for the first freeze covering both lease terms since the board’s founding in 1969, and the mayor marked the vote with a cake reading “Happy Rent Freeze!”

Discovery produced roughly 1,000 documents, most of them screenshots of City Hall texts and emails. Lantry found nothing else in the record beyond ordinary exchanges. “However, elections have consequences, a premise that is the backbone of our democracy,” he wrote.

Ann Korchak, who leads the group Small Property Owners of New York, said the outcome was terribly disappointing and that the freeze “will push more small rent-stabilized property owners to the edge of the cliff.” About 40 percent of the city’s apartments fall under rent guidelines.

Mamdani claimed the ruling confirmed the board’s authority. He did not address the criticism of his campaign promises.

The freeze runs through Sept. 30, 2027. Under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, the board froze rents on one-year leases three times and survived a similar challenge from owners.