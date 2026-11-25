Stronger spending by households and business investment drove the U.S. economy to its fastest growth in three years this summer, the government said Wednesday in a sharp upward revision to its initial estimate.

Gross domestic product grew at a 4.3 percent annual rate in the third quarter, up from the estimated 3.4 percent pace the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported last month and nearly twice the second quarter’s 2.2 percent rate.

Economists had expected growth to be revised to 3.5 percent. Even the most optimistic forecast, 3.8 percent, fell half a percentage point short.

Consumer spending and private fixed investment together grew at a 5.8 percent annual rate after adjusting for inflation, the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021. That measure of underlying demand, known as real final sales to private domestic purchasers, excludes inventories, government purchases and net exports. It was initially estimated at 4.9 percent. A broader measure that includes government purchases and investment also rose 5.8 percent.

Consumer spending grew 4.2 percent, up from the government’s earlier estimate of 3.8 percent. Households spent more on prescription drugs, computer software and accessories, and gasoline than previously estimated. The government lowered its estimate of spending on services, principally health care.

Business fixed investment grew 16.1 percent, up from the 12.7 percent first reported. Equipment spending jumped 21.8 percent, and investment in structures rose 9.5 percent. Software accounted for much of the upward revision to business investment after the government incorporated revised software price data. Housing investment fell 3.4 percent.

A buildup in inventories added 1.64 percentage points to growth. Trade subtracted 3.21 points as imports surged and exports fell. Real gross domestic income, a separate measure based on the income generated by economic activity, grew 4.4 percent, up from 2.3 percent in the second quarter.

The figures are adjusted for inflation and seasonal variation.