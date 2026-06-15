The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it “welcomed” the announcement the day prior that Iran and America had come to an agreement to end active hostilities with a memorandum of understanding expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that, after weeks of negotiations, Iran and America had agreed to terms that would result in the end of the current ceasefire and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran is engaging in violent piracy to disrupt global commerce and the United States, in response, imposed a blockade on Iranian vessels.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on his website, Truth Social. “I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Following the signing of the memorandum, according to both Trump and Iranian state media, the two sides would engage in a further 60-day negotiation period towards a more longstanding peace, particularly intended to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear enrichment activities. President Trump has repeatedly stated that he would not agree to a peace deal that did not end Iran’s illicit uranium enrichment, insisting that the jihadist terror state could not be trusted with a nuclear weapon. In exchange, Iranian officials are seeking the removal of international financial sanctions on their country, in particular the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad and the opening of international markets to Iranian oil.

China is among the countries most negatively impacted by the conflict, as it was Iran’s top oil buyer prior to the Strait of Hormuz closing and is the perceived leader of the BRICS anti-American coalition. As part of the conflict, BRICS member Iran launched multiple waves of missiles at fellow BRICS member the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and brought its hostility to Abu Dhabi to BRICS diplomat meetings. The Chinese government, including dictator Xi Jinping himself, has repeatedly demanded that all parties, including its ally Iran, stop disrupting transit in the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, the Foreign Ministry celebrated the peace agreement on Monday.

“China welcomes the U.S. and Iran reaching agreement on the text of the memorandum of understanding for the first stage of negotiations and commends Pakistan’s mediation efforts,” spokesman Lin Jian told reporters during his regular weekday briefing. “We hope the document will be signed according to the agreed timetable and all relevant parties will stay committed to peaceful solutions and resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation.”

Lin added that the Chinese government was open to “playing an active role” in ensuring long-term peace in the Middle East.

“China will act on President Xi Jinping’s four propositions and play an active role in the early restoration of peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region,” he assured. Lin did not offer any examples of how China would play that role. He did, however, specifically mention how much Beijing approved of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz given China’s significant commercial presence in that region.

“Restoring stability in the Strait serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community,” Lin said. “We hope the Strait will become safe again for free passage at an early date. China stands ready to maintain communication with regional countries and the international community on relevant issues.”

Asked by the Turkish state media company Anadolu Agency if China played a role in the negotiation of the memorandum of understanding — believed to have been mediated mostly by Pakistan, with support from Qatar and Oman — Lin attempted to take some credit, noting that China proposed steps towards peace.

“As a Chinese solution to end the conflict and realize peace, the proposition has played an important role in building global consensus and received broad recognition from regional countries and the international community,” Lin claimed, though in reality there is no evidence that any of the countries directly involved in the dispute took note of the alleged propositions. President Trump, when asked in May if China could play a role in peacemaking, told Breitbart News, “I don’t think we need any help with Iran, to be honest with you.”

China is one of Iran’s closest international allies and a top contributor to the Iranian economy as a result of its oil purchases. The Chinese Communist Party has nonetheless clearly opposed Iran’s violent disruptions of commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, demanding freedom for shipping lanes and notably failing to exclusively blame the United States for the situation. In the most visible, yet still subtle, condemnation of Iran, dictator Xi told Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia in April that China demanded an “immediate and comprehensive ceasefire” that allowed safe shipping.

“President Xi emphasized that China calls for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, supports all efforts conducive to restoring peace, and stands for resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry explained in its readout of the conversation with the Saudi leader. “The Strait of Hormuz should maintain normal passage, as this serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community.”

Following a Beijing visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in May, the Foreign Ministry reiterated to reporters that China opposed the disruptions to commerce: “Regarding the strait issue, the international community shares a common concern over restoring normal safe passage through the strait. China hopes that the parties concerned will respond promptly to the strong calls of the international community.”

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