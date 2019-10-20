Two Nearly Drowned Migrants Rescued from Rio Grande Border River

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued two Central American migrants after they nearly drowned in the Rio Grande while illegally crossing the border from Mexico.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near Mission, Texas, received information about a group of migrants who had just illegally crossed the Mexican border into the United States. The agents responded to the area and apprehended the groups. Members of the group advised the agents that two men may have drowned in the river, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector.

Agents found one of the men, a Salvadoran national, and learned he lost consciousness while in the water. Another person allegedly performed CPR on the man before agents arrived. Agents called for a Border Patrol EMT to evaluate the migrant. After a medical assessment, the BPA-EMT called for an ambulance to transport the Salvadoran migrant to a local hospital.

Agents also called for an ambulance for a Guatemalan migrant who also nearly drowned while crossing the border illegally. The agents evaluated the man and called for an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.

Doctors at the Rio Grande Regional Hospital admitted both illegal aliens for treatment and observation, officials reported.

So far this year, at least 336 migrants died while or shortly after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States, according to the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project. More than 200 of those died along the Texas border with Mexico.

During Fiscal Year 2019, Border Patrol agents rescued more than 3,000 migrants whose lives were put in danger by human smugglers, Breitbart Texas reported. Many migrants are extorted, raped, beaten, or placed in life-threatening situations during the human smuggling process.