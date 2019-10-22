137 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth Seized at Texas Inland Checkpoints

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 135 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine at two inland checkpoints about 80 miles from the Mexican border.

Agents assigned to the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint on U.S. Highway 77 on October 17 observed an SUV approaching for inspection. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection station after a K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the vehicle, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials.

The agents conducted a physical search of the vehicle and found numerous bundles of drugs hidden inside. The agents reported the drugs to be methamphetamine weighing about 75 pounds. Officials placed a street value on the shipment of about $2.4 million.

Three days later, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Checkpoint located on U.S. Highway 281 observed a pickup truck approaching for inspection. A K-9 agent alerted to an odor it is trained to detect. Following the alert, the agent referred the driver to a secondary inspection station.

Agents conducted a physical search of the vehicle and found multiple bundles believed to be filled with cocaine hidden throughout the truck’s interior. The agents report the weight of the cocaine to be just under 62 pounds. Officials report an estimated street value of about $1.9 million.

In total, the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped about $137 pounds of illicit drugs from making their way into the U.S. interior. The actions by the agents deprived street-level dealers of approximately $4.3 million in drug sales.

Agents referred both cases to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. Officials did not disclose any information about the alleged drug smugglers or their disposition.