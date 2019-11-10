Six Chinese Migrants Caught Sneaking Through Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested six Chinese migrants attempting to sneak through a border crossing in California. Smugglers hid the Chinese migrants behind a false wall in a moving truck.

During the afternoon of November 7, CBP officers observed a moving truck approaching the San Ysidro border crossing from Mexico. During a primary inspection, an officer observed a rear door of the truck moving. At about the same time, a K-9 officer alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector CBP officials.

An officer began prying open the rear wall of the truck and observed a person hiding inside. Officers removed the driver from the truck and moved it to a secure location for further inspection. During the inspection, officers removed six Chinese nationals trapped inside the false wall.

CBP officers placed the driver of the moving truck under arrest and transported him to the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he could face criminal charges related to human smuggling. The officers also arrested the six Chinese nationals. They could face criminal and immigration proceedings, officials stated.

“We routinely encounter persons from all over the world attempting to enter our country illegally,” CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego Pete Flores said in a written statement. “This incident serves as another example of the inhumane tactics smugglers will utilize in order to circumvent our laws. Fortunately, in this instance, no one was seriously injured.”

In October, Border Patrol agents in New Mexico arrested five other Chinese migrants who illegally crossed the border. The arrests followed Border Patrol agents observing the migrants climbing fencing near Sunland Park, New Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported.

A few weeks earlier, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested ten more Chinese migrants who illegally crossed the border and were subsequently abandoned in the brush by their human smuggler.