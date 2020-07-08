Former Mexican Border State Governor Arrested in Florida

The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a former Mexican border state governor in Florida. The former governor fled to the U.S. in an apparent attempt to avoid capture by Mexican authorities. The politician is wanted in his state on charges of embezzlement and organized crime.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Cesar Duarte in Miami, Florida, where he is expected to go before a federal judge in 72 hours that will notify him of the pending charges in Mexico and speak to him about his extradition process.

According to information released by Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR), a state judge in Chihuahua issued an arrest warrant for Duarte in October 2019. As Breitbart Texas reported, Cesar Duarte served as governor of Chihuahua from 2010 to 2016 for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). The current governor is from the National Action Party. During Duarte’s term in office, PRI members, including Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, hailed Duarte as a trendsetter in promoting economic growth in the region. Breitbart Texas reported Duarte is also accused in Spain for using public funds to pay for private loans and services. As the charges became public, Duarte is believed to have fled to El Paso and has been on the run since.

