Human Rights Commission: 163 Journalists Murdered in Mexico Since 2000

At least 163 journalists have been murdered in Mexico in the last 20 years, Mexico’s Human Rights Commission stated this week. The NGO blamed lacking protection for journalists and limited prosecution for murders.

Mexico’s Human Rights Commission (CNDH) issued a scathing statement claiming that state and federal authorities needed to double efforts to end the impunity that follows most crimes against journalists. That statement came shortly before gunmen beheaded yet another reporter.

This past week, gunmen in Veracruz beheaded Julio Valdivia Rodriguez, a journalist with El Mundo. The gunmen staged the scene to make it look like a motorcycle accident. Despite condemnation by officials, no motive or suspects have been disclosed.

According to the Human Rights Commission, since 2010, they have issued 330 recommendations in cases of journalists targeted or attacked.

“For this organization, it is needed that all cases of aggression to representatives of [media] outlets be investigated in a diligent and professional manner and that they use up all the investigation avenues with the finality of bringing those responsible to justice,” the CNDH said in their prepared statement.

Mexico is considered by international press freedom organizations as one of the most dangerous places for journalists to practice. The NGOs tend to blame officials or organized crime as directly responsible for the violence.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.