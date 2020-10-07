13 Migrants Found in Sealed Cardboard Boxes at Texas Checkpoint

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents working an interior immigration checkpoint in Texas found 13 migrants packed in tape-sealed cardboard boxes.

A commercial van approached the Interstate 35 immigration checkpoint between Laredo and San Antonio. During a preliminary interview with the U.S. citizen driver, a K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The Laredo North Station agents referred the driver of the van to a secondary inspection station. During a search of the nearly 100-degree interior of the commercial van, agents found multiple cardboard boxes sealed with packing tape.

The agents opened the boxes and found 13 migrants. The agents removed all from the boxes and conducted an immediate medical screening.

An immigration interview led to the determination that the people traveled to the U.S. from El Salvador, Ecuador, Honduras, and Mexico, officials stated. The agents place the 13 migrants under arrest along with the U.S. citizen driver.

The agents identified the van as a rental vehicle and had it towed at the owner’s expense.

Officials reported that none of the migrants wore personal protective equipment to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Despite the increase of COVID-19 infections among detainees, smugglers continue to endanger the people they exploit for profit,” officials stated.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said, “Once again we have seen a criminal human smuggling case in which smugglers packed illegal aliens inside enclosed containers, this time boxes. These inhumane conditions are totally contrary to every practice that our country is following to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and puts our agents and community at risk of infection.”