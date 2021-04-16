Texas Congressman Unveils Bill to Designate Certain Mexican Cartels as Terrorist Organizations

Texas Congressman Chip Roy (R) is expected to file a bill that would designate the most violent cartels in Mexico as foreign terrorist organizations. The bill comes amid Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s similar requests for the designations.

The bill would focus on the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and the Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel; the two main criminal organizations linked to the current immigration surge at the Texas border. In 2019 Roy also called for a similar measure asking the U.S. Department of State to designate certain cartels. The changes would allow for more asset freezes and apply diplomatic pressure on Mexico City to crack down on the organizations.

According to a series of exclusive interviews with Roy during a series of border trips, the Gulf Cartel and the CDN faction of Los Zetas have profited from the current border crisis while kidnapping, extorting. and abusing migrants.

Both the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel are linked to mass graves and clandestine incineration sites in Mexico.

Mexican drug cartels smuggle narcotics & weapons into the US, force women & children into sex & human trafficking, & murder innocent people. These cartels are foreign terrorist organizations — Biden must take immediate action to designate them as such. https://t.co/nJxS4MeUGS pic.twitter.com/epZkh1V1eY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 15, 2021

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.