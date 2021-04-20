Man Arrested in Arizona After Allegedly Raping Fellow Migrant on Journey to U.S.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant who allegedly raped a fellow traveler as they journeyed to the U.S. The agents worked with the Santa Cruz County, Arizona, Sheriff’s Office to help identify the suspected rapist after the victim came forward.

Nogales Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a migrant woman east of Amado, Arizona, on April 14, according to information received from U.S. Border Patrol officials. The woman said a fellow migrant robbed and sexually assaulted her while they traveled with a group.

#BorderPatrol agents and @SCCSheriff deputies team up to identify and arrest a suspected rapist near Amado, #Arizona. He is accused of raping and robbing a female migrant in his group after illegally crossing the border. Details: https://t.co/FwLPlaCbmB pic.twitter.com/BxlyX6Q9Xy — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 19, 2021

Amado is located near the Interstate 19 Border Patrol interior checkpoint about 30 miles from the Mexican border.

Agents contacted the local sheriff’s office after obtaining a description of the alleged attacker, officials stated. The sheriff’s office issued an all-points bulletin for the suspected rapist.

On the morning of April 15, agents received a tip about a group of suspected migrants near the entrance to the observatory on Mt. Hopkins Road, near Amado. Agents arrived and took the group into custody.

During processing, Nogales Station agents observed one of the men matched the physical description provided by the victim. The agents arrested a man and searched his belongings. The agents found items belonging to the victim in the suspect’s possession, officials reported.

“This arrest exemplifies how Border Patrol and local law enforcement partners collaborate to ensure people’s safety and serve justice,” Nogales Station Interim Patrol Agent in Charge Alexander Blais said in a written statement.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived and interviewed the woman. She later identified the arrested migrant as her attacker, the report continues. Local investigators took custody of the suspected rapist who will face charges in an Arizona court.