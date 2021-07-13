Multiple Migrants Rescued in California Wilderness near Border from Heat Exhaustion

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued multiple migrants suffering from the effects of heat and lack of water in the wilderness near the California-Mexico border. So far this fiscal year, El Centro agents rescued more than 230 migrants in distress.

El Centro Sector agents working the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo, California, on the morning of July 1 encountered a migrant who had just crossed the border from Mexico, according to information released this week from Border Patrol officials. The man, later identified as a 41-year-old Mexican national, told the agents he was traveling with a female who became separated a short time earlier.

The agents screened the migrant and determined he needed medical attention as other agents began to search for the missing female. Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents responded to the call for assistance along with a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew. They transported the man to an awaiting ambulance after treating him for heat-related illness and dehydration.

About three hours later, the agents found the missing woman and determined she was in good health. The agents transported her to a processing center.

At about the time the agents found the woman, other agents apprehended a 31-year-old Mexican man who had also illegally crossed the border from Mexico into California. This man also required medical attention due to the heat and lack of water. BORSTAR agents responded and provided IV fluids to stabilize the man. The agents later transported the man to the processing station for removal under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place during the Trump administration.

On January 10, El Centro agents working in the Jacumba Wilderness region encountered two more migrants in distress, officials reported. The agents found the two migrants, later identified as Mexican nationals, about 3.5 miles north of the Mexican border near Ocotillo.

A welfare check revealed that one of the migrants, a female, needed medical attention due to heat-related illness. Due to severe dehydration, the agents transported her to a nearby hospital. Doctors treated her for dehydration and later released her to Border Patrol agents.

“Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 233 migrants who have been either abandoned by smugglers, lost or in distress,” officials said in a written statement.

