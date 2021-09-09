Migrants Wait for Border Patrol on Texas Golf Course

EAGLE PASS, Texas — On Wednesday, a group of migrants crossed the Rio Grande hoping to surrender to authorities near downtown. They were met by municipal golf course employees who told the migrants to stay in a shaded spot. In one of the busiest areas for migrant crossings in the city, they waited nearly an hour for Border Patrol agents to arrive.

The group of eight, including children, strolled through the course as residents continued their games in a scene that plays out daily as the Border Patrol is forced to abandon routine duties.

With more than 1.2 million apprehensions this fiscal year through July, migrant apprehensions are on pace to break all records. Facility overcrowding and logistical problems have caused the agency to resort to detaining migrants in outdoor settings under international bridges.

As reported by Breitbart, the Border Patrol is currently focused on the task of processing, feeding and caring for the medical issues of thousands of migrants apprehended daily. DHS volunteers from outside the Border Patrol have been re-assigned to help deal with the humanitarian crisis as well. The additional help has not been able to get the agents back into the field in sufficient numbers. Signs are posted throughout the sector for migrants to follow to major roadways where they are more easily found. Most agents who do get out of the detention facilities are relegated to transport functions between said facilities.

Once source with CBP, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says the impact on morale is getting harder to overcome.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.