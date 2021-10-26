WATCH: Alleged Human Smugglers Crash While Pursued by Texas Troopers near Border

An alleged pair of female human smugglers led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a pursuit with five migrants on board. The armed driver lost control and crashed following the lengthy pursuit.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video showing a vehicle being pursued by DPS troopers. The voices, reportedly coming from five smuggled migrants, can be heard cussing as the pursuit becomes more dangerous.

NEW: Two U.S. citizens smuggling five illegal immigrants in Del Rio live streamed themselves as they were being pursued by @TxDPS , ultimately crashing. The driver had a gun in her lap. The women drove down to Del Rio from Austin, TX to smuggle. Both arrested & charged. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/exVrdNUV92 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 26, 2021

The video shows the butt of a pistol wedged between the female driver’s legs as the pursuit progresses. After passing multiple police vehicles, the female driver loses control and crashes. She can later be heard screaming, “Get me out, bro.”

Melugin reported the two women drove from Austin to Del Rio, Texas, to carry out the human smuggling attempt.

Texas DPS tells me they’ve seen an uptick in U.S. citizens coming to the border from other cities to participate in smuggling. Cartels advertise heavily on social media through apps like TikTok, offering quick cash to smuggle migrants. They target young people, especially in U.S. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 26, 2021

A trooper can be seen helping the woman get out of the car. He tells her to put down the phone and the video ends.

It is not clear in the video if anyone was injured in the crash. It is also not clear where or when the pursuit took place.

Stolen Firearm Recovered! Carrizo Springs Station agents arrested a criminal attempting to smuggle undocumented migrants. Agents discovered the driver had a loaded handgun within reach, which had been reported stolen. Outstanding work by our hardworking agents. pic.twitter.com/onN1A84zFt — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) October 26, 2021

Elsewhere in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector, Carrizo Springs Station agents arrested another armed human smuggler. The agents found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine near the reach of the driver.