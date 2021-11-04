200 Mostly Child Migrants Apprehended in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended three large groups of migrants over the weekend near Sasabe, Arizona. Unaccompanied migrant children made up more than half of each group, according to Border Patrol officials.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sabri Dikman tweeted a photograph of a large group of migrants apprehended by agents in the desert near Sasabe. A large number of migrant children are seen in the photograph.

#BorderPatrol agents encountered 3 large groups with a combined total of 202 migrants over the weekend. Unaccompanied children made up more than half of each group, including the group pictured here. Smugglers continue to take advantage of the rural desert near Sasabe, AZ. pic.twitter.com/x7OLm4yFS0 — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) November 1, 2021

Tucson Sector agents apprehended more than 19,000 migrants in October, the first month of Fiscal Year 22. This is up from 11,469 in October 2020 and 6,335 in October 2019.

This adds to the 191,232 apprehended in FY 21 — an increase of 189 percent over the previous year. Of these, 18,655 were identified as unaccompanied alien children — a 214 percent increase over the previous year.

Elsewhere in the Tucson Sector, Ajo Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter aircrew to rescue a migrant suffering a severe heat-related illness, Chief Dickman tweeted.

Ajo Station agents encountered a migrant suffering from a severe heat-related illness. In a coordinated effort, Ajo Ambulance and #BorderPatrol agents arranged an air ambulance for the migrant to a local hospital. #SavingLives pic.twitter.com/UH5lwxaL4a — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) November 2, 2021

The aircrew transported the distressed migrant to an awaiting Ajo ambulance crew who took the migrant to a local hospital for treatment.

