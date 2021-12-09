Dehydrated 2-Year-Old Migrant Child Rescued near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a severely dehydrated two-year-old migrant child after her mother brought her illegally into the United States from Mexico. The child required transportation to a hospital after emergency medical services were performed in the field.

Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents responded to an illegal border crossing by a group of migrants on November 30. The agents encountered the group of migrants and began processing, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

Laredo South Station agents provide medical assistance to a 2-year-old child who was found to be suffering a potentially life threatening medical condition.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/2ieIQaHgzO — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) December 7, 2021

During a search of the area, agents encountered a migrant mother with two children. The agents conducted a medical assessment and determined one of the children, a two-year-old, displayed symptoms of severe dehydration. Border Patrol agents trained as Emergency Medical Technicians began providing assistance to the child and called for City of Laredo Emergency Medical Services to assist.

The EMS ambulance crew quickly transported the migrant child to a local hospital for further medical attention, officials reported.

“The dangers and risks posed by illegal entry and traveling through remote areas during even warm temperatures can be life endangering,” Laredo Sector officials stated. “U.S. Border Patrol agents are trained and equipped to respond to every situation including life threatening ones and adapt to roles according to need.”

During Fiscal Year 2021 (which ended on September 30), Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 13,000 migrants. The record-shattering number of rescues exceeds the totals of FY20 (5,071) and FY19 (4,920) combined.