Migrants Claim Feds Left Them in Arizona Desert Due to Full Shelters

A group of migrants called an Arizona TV station and sent video documenting where they asked for help. They claim to have spent more than four hours wandering the desert looking for U.S. authorities. Federal officials reportedly told the migrants they could not take them in because their shelters were full.

“We have been walking for three or four hours,” one female migrant said in a video they sent to Univision 23. “We are in the middle of nowhere, we are a group of Cubans and Venezuelans.”

Another woman said in the video the group left Mexicali, Baja California, hours before and wandered the desert looking for Border Patrol. The group appears to have been made up primarily of women and children.

“We don’t have food, we don’t have water,” a middle-aged woman says in the video. “We are close to a highway — we are going to try to go there because we have young children, no one is coming, no patrols, no police and we have to go somewhere to ask for help.”

Toward the end of the video, a Venezuelan man says Border Patrol did arrive and provided them with food and water but told them that they were on their own because the shelters “were collapsed” and they could not take them in.

It is unclear in the video if authorities processed and released the migrants or if they simply allowed them to continue on foot.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.