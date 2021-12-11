Former Mexican Cop Sent to U.S. Prison for Child Rape Captured on Video

A former Mexican police officer will spend 30 years in prison for having a series of videos and photographs where he sexually assaulted a young girl. Authorities in the U.S. discovered the videos inside a cell phone when the police officer tried to cross into Texas through a port of entry.

This week, 38-year-old Jose Alfredo Fernandez-Martinez, went before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera in the Southern District of Texas. The judge sentenced the former Mexican police officer to 360 months in prison, ordered him to register as a sex offender, and ordered him to follow a series of restrictions used for child predators. Fernandez pleaded guilty in August to producing child pornography by sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl for more than five months.

According to a prepared statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Fernandez served as a police officer in Mexico. It remains unclear which agency he worked for.

The case against Fernandez began in January, when he walked across one of the international ports of entry in Brownsville, Texas, a criminal complaint filed by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations revealed. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at the bridge sent Fernandez to a secondary inspection where they went through his Alcatel phone and found a video that showed him sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. The CBP officers at the bridge called agents from ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) who investigated the case. Federal authorities found five videos that Fernandez recorded with the victim. They also found 141 videos and 82 pictures of child pornography.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.