Mexican President Calls Out U.S. Secretary of State for Comments about Murdered Journalists

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) called out U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, saying he was misinformed about violence perpetrated against Mexican journalists.

During his Thursday morning news conference, Lopez Obrador took aim at Blinken, telling him to stay out of Mexico’s issues.

“Ask him to become informed and not act in an interfering fashion,” the Mexican president said. “Mexico is not a colony of the U.S. — nor a protectorate.”

The harsh rebuke comes one day after Blinken took to social media to express concern about the number of journalists killed in Mexico. As Breitbart Texas has reported, five journalists were killed in Mexico since the start of 2022.

“He is poorly informed because otherwise, he would be acting in bad faith,” Lopez Obrador said. “Of course, it is lamentable that journalists are murdered, but in all the cases we are acting. There is no impunity.”

Blinken’s counterpart in Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, sent a letter rebutting the tweet and cited figures showing a decrease in violence in that country.

Lopez Obrador’s statement drew a response from White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki, who said the government has seen the threats faced by journalists in Mexico and that Blinken was speaking factually.

Earlier this week, Lopez Obrador called out Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for similar comments. The Mexican politician was responding to Cruz’s statements during a Senate hearing.

