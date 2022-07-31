WATCH: Migrants Rescued from Swift Currents of Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents made multiple water rescues, saving the lives of seven adult migrants and an infant. Agents also rescued migrants locked in a dangerously hot rail car near Eagle Pass, Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video showing agents rescuing a group of four migrants who became trapped in the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. The video shows the agents pulling the migrants from the chilled water of the border river that separates Texas and Mexico.

River rescue by USBP Boat Patrol caught on camera! This group of four was stuck in the middle of the river overnight. Despite daytime temperatures of 100+, one of the females was actually hypothermic when our agents found them! Watch https://t.co/1XrnCjoFEf — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) July 31, 2022

Owens reported the migrants became trapped in the middle of the river overnight. Despite the 100+ degree heat, the water temperature left one of the migrants suffering from hypothermia.

A few days earlier, Owens tweeted a photo from another dangerous border river crossing. An Eagle Pass Station Marine Unit rescued a family of four who became trapped in the river. The migrants included three young adult females and a one-year-old child.

The grueling heat isn’t the only danger migrants face when attempting illegal entry.

Eagle Pass agents assigned to the Marine Unit rescued a family of four in distress and caught in the river’s strong current.

The family included three young adult females, & a one-year-old child! pic.twitter.com/ajJLpbMYS7 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) July 28, 2022

In addition to the dangers of crossing the Rio Grande, migrants are also placed in dangerous human smuggling situations. One of those tactics is where smugglers lock migrants inside rail cars.

25 migrants are safe thanks to Eagle Pass agents & their K9 partners.

Smugglers are still using these tactics, holding no regard for human life.

Temperatures inside these confined spaces are often 25-40 degrees hotter than outside.

Your life is worth more. NEVER trust a smuggler! pic.twitter.com/iEFYAGzVIx — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) July 30, 2022

