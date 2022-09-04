Mexican Migrant Gets 14 Months in Prison for Assaulting Border Agent in Arizona

A federal district court judge in Arizona sentenced a Mexican migrant to 14 months in prison for assaulting a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent during an arrest.

Senior United States District Judge Raner C. Collins sentenced 25-year-old Martin Trinidad-Solano, a Mexican national, to 14 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer. Trinidad-Solano fought with a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent during an arrest after the Mexican national illegally crossed the border on July 1, 2021.

Mexican National Sentenced for Assaulting a Border Patrol Agent https://t.co/ovGz9uEYd3 @CBPArizona — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) September 2, 2022

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed the nature of the assault on the Border Patrol agent when Trinidad-Solano illegally crossed the border near Douglas, Arizona. The agent attempted to take the Mexican national into custody when he began to resist arrest and fight the agent.

Trinidad-Solano crossed the border with a group of migrants. When agents responded he attempted to hide in the brush. As an agent approached him, the Mexican national fled on foot.

The agents chased him down and attempted to take him into custody. The migrant began to fight with the agent who then took him to the ground. During the struggle, the migrant moved his arm between the agent’s legs in an attempt to roll the agent off. When that failed, Trinidad-Solano grabbed the agent’s genitals and began to squeeze — inflicting “considerable pain,” the criminal complaint states.

As the agent fought him off, the migrant released the agent’s genitals but continued fighting. Other agents arrived and assisted in taking Trinidad-Solano into custody without further incident.

Upon completion of the 14-month prison sentence, Trinidad-Solano will spend one year on supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.