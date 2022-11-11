Exclusive: 800 Migrants Move into Texas Border Town After Sunrise Crossings

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Large groups of migrants surrendered to law enforcement by the hundreds early Friday.

As Breitbart Texas visited major crossing points, smaller migrant groups were also observed making landfall and surrendering to Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers. In all, approximately 800 migrants, mostly Cuban, Nicaraguan, and Colombian entered before 8:00 am.

Migrants were observed on private ranches north of the city walking toward a busy highway that leads to Del Rio, Texas. As commuters traveled to work, Texas Highway Patrol flashed lights to warn local drivers of migrants near roadways.

Some migrants told Breitbart Texas they were happy to finally reach the United States. One family claimed to be from Colombia and said their journey was long and arduous. The group told Breitbart Texas they feared they might face return to Mexico, given a recent policy change that precludes Venezuelan migrants from being allowed to pursue asylum claims while in the U.S.

Border Patrol agents sorted the migrants by nationality, family unit status, and sex to facilitate transport.

The number and frequency of large migrant groups crossing near Eagle Pass has not been impacted by the Biden Administration’s policy change subjecting Venezuelan nationals to immediate expulsion to Mexico. A source within Customs and Border Protection says the large group crossings are still a daily affair. The source says most of the migrant crossings for those intending to surrender to law enforcement occur after daybreak and until early afternoon.

Most of the migrants surrendering to authorities on Friday will be transported to a nearby soft-sided detention facility manned by the Border Patrol, where they will be processed and quickly released into the United States to pursue asylum.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.