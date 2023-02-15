Camo-Clad Migrants Apprehended in Multiple Smuggling Attempts near Border in AZ

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended dozens of camouflage-wearing migrants attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior after crossing the border from Mexico. The arrests took place in multiple human smuggling incidents interdicted by agents near the border in Arizona.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted multiple images from human smuggling interdictions that took place in the past ten days in his sector.

A Willcox Station agent stopped a sedan on I-10 last Tuesday and encountered two U.S. citizens, both 16, smuggling four migrants. Two were concealed in the trunk. All six were arrested. Juveniles are frequently recruited by criminal organizations to smuggle migrants. pic.twitter.com/jr0aHtTsi2 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 14, 2023

Wilcox Station agents conducted an immigration stop on I-10 on February 7. During the inspection, agents found four migrants wearing camouflage and dark clothing. Two of the migrants were found stuffed in the trunk of the sedan.

Agents arrested the two 16-year-old U.S. citizens on charges of smuggling migrants, Modlin reported.

At the Hwy 191 Checkpoint on Tuesday, Douglas Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen smuggling five migrants in an SUV. Records revealed the smuggler is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. The 30-year-old faces criminal smuggling charges. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/YeY1EAaPmh — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 13, 2023

Douglas Station agents also found a group of camo-wearing migrants allegedly being smuggled in an SUV, Modlin tweeted. During a records check agents determined the alleged smuggler is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. Modlin said the 30-year-old man now faces criminal smuggling charges.

The alleged smuggling incident took place at the Highway 191 immigration checkpoint. Agents found five migrants wearing camouflage packed in the SUV.

Three Points Station agents responded on February 6 to a sighting by surveillance camera operators regarding migrants illegally crossing the border, Chief Modlin tweeted. The agents utilized their sign-cutting training to track the migrants.

#PhotoFromTheField Last Monday, Three Points Station agents assigned to the #MotorcycleUnit responded to a group of camouflaged subjects spotted by border cameras. Using their signcutting skills, the agents tracked and apprehended 16 migrants in Vamori, AZ. pic.twitter.com/226MOjbNjJ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 13, 2023

The motorcycle unit agents managed to track down the camouflage-wearing migrants and took them into custody near Vamori, Arizona.

