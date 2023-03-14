Texas Border Sector Reports 10K Known Border Crossers in Single Week

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials report that more than 10,000 migrants are known to have crossed the border from Mexico into Texas during the past week. The report includes more than 6,200 apprehensions and nearly 4,000 known got-aways.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a report for activities in his sector between March 5 and 11. The twee reveals the apprehension of 6,218 migrants. In addition, another 3,928 migrants are classified as known got-aways.

Del Rio Sector Weekly Recap (03/05/23 – 03/11/23)

•6,218 Apprehensions

•3,928 Known Gotaways

• 16 Criminals

• 1 Large Group

• 3 Sex Offenders

• 83 Smuggling Cases

• 2 Firearm Encounters

The migrants apprehended 11 migrants with criminal histories and three sex offenders, Owens reported. The agents in the Del Rio Sector only reported one “large migrant group” in this week’s message. The Del Rio Sector leads the nation in large migrant group crossings. Border Patrol defines a “large group” as 100 or more migrants in a single event.

The agents also disrupted 83 smuggling incidents and recovered two firearms.

A few days earlier, Owens tweeted another weekly recap covering the period of February 26 through March 4. In that report, agents reported the apprehension of 6,363 migrants. Another 3,718 are classified as got-aways. The migrants arrested included 11 criminal aliens and two sex offenders.

Del Rio Sector Weekly Recap (02/26/23 – 03/04/23) •6,363 Apprehensions

•3,718 Known Gotaways

•11 Criminals

•2 Large Groups

•2 Sex Offenders

•59 Smuggling Cases

The agents encountered two large groups and disrupted 59 smuggling attempts, Owens tweeted.

The two reports indicate the apprehension of 12,581 migrants during the two-week period. In addition, another 7,646 migrants are classified as got-aways.

These numbers do now include migrants who were not observed crossing the border by agents or security cameras.

For the entire month of February, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 22,50o migrants, according to an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. Known got-aways for February totaled nearly 11,000.