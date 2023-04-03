Romanian Woman Arrested in U.S. for Demanding Cartel Extortion Payments in Mexico

Authorities in the U.S. helped their Mexican counterparts arrest a Romanian woman who was wanted in Mexico for various extortions allegedly made on behalf of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG).

The arrest took place in San Isidro, California, where through Interpol, Mexican, and U.S. authorities coordinated the arrest of Iulia “N,” a Romanian national wanted in Mexico on extortion charges. Mexican authorities did not release the woman’s last name due to a law that protects the identity of individuals accused of crimes.

After the arrest, authorities flew Iulia to Mexico City and sent her to a local prison to await trial, according to information released by Mexico City’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX).

Agentes #PDI de la @FiscaliaCDMX aprehendieron a una mujer perteneciente a Estados Unidos de América, por su probable participación en el delito de extorsión agravada, registrado en 2022 en un domicilio ubicado en la @AlcCuauhtemocMxhttps://t.co/kYLhDj2Caj pic.twitter.com/y11HMSmNxK — Policía de Investigación (@PDI_FGJCDMX) March 30, 2023

Investigators shared a video of Iulia being taken into a detention center on social media and subsequently shared her mugshot.

The case against Iulia began in May 2022 when a woman in Mexico City reported being threatened by an individual who claimed to be part of CJNG. The caller allegedly stated that CJNG now controlled the region and she needed to pay a monthly fee or face dire consequences. The victim claimed the caller gave her an account number to make her deposits in a timely manner. Fearing for her life, the woman made an initial deposit before contacting authorities. Investigators report they traced that account Iulia and obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Mexican authorities did not reveal if the suspect was actually working for CJNG or if she was using the cartel’s name as part of an extortion scheme.

