Cartel Operator Killed at Starbucks Inside Ritzy Mexico City Mall

A cartel shooting at a Starbucks in a ritzy shopping center in Mexico City caused widespread panic as shoppers and dinners in the vicinity ran for cover. Officials say the shooting was a targeted killing aimed at a member of the Arellano Felix (Tijuana) Cartel.

The shooting took place on Thursday afternoon at Plaza Carso in Mexico City’s Polanco neighborhood. Reports indicate 42-year-old Julio Cesar Soto Meza was sitting inside a Starbucks inside the upscale mall. A lone gunman approached Soto and began shooting before leaving the scene. Video captured the moments right after the shooting where Soto can be seen on the ground next to a table.

#ÚltimaHora Balacera dentro de un Starbucks en Plaza Carso en Polanco deja un muerto. Policías de la CDMX tienen acordonada la zona de fast-food ubicada en el tercer piso. Únete a nuestro GRUPO de TELEGRAM https://t.co/ngoeu4nm29 pic.twitter.com/hytthrqu2H — El Gráfico (@elgmx) April 20, 2023

Various individuals at the shopping center shared videos on social media where shoppers and diners can be seen hiding under tables and seeking cover.

Nos balacean Plaza Carso a plenas 3pm de la tarde, sí UNA PLAZA a plena luz y con cientos de personas.

Que lamentable situación de inseguridad carajo ! #cdmx @lopezdoriga pic.twitter.com/azIWUCrCVU — ★ Ivan ★ (@iviyeah) April 20, 2023

In the aftermath of the shooting, Mexico City’s Public Security Secretary Omar Harfuch revealed that Soto is linked to the Arellano Felix Cartel and was wanted in the U.S. on drug charges. He also had a criminal history in Mexico dating back to 2013 when authorities arrested him on drug trafficking charges.

Al interior de una plaza comercial en @AlcaldiaMHmx, una persona fue atacada de manera directa y perdió la vida, de acuerdo con los primeros resultados de la investigación, se trata presuntamente de una persona vinculada a la delincuencia organizada en el Norte del país. — Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) April 20, 2023

In 2020, Venezuelan authorities arrested Soto on drug charges, and in 2022, Mexican authorities linked him to the Tijuana murder of Sinaloa Cartel operator Victor Hugo “El Griego” Mejia Lopez.

Secretary Harfuch revealed that Soto traveled consistantely between Panama, Colombia, and California.

