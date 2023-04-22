Cartel Operator Killed at Starbucks Inside Ritzy Mexico City Mall

Mexico, Mexico City, Federal District, Reforma 222 mall, food court Starbucks. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
File Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

A cartel shooting at a Starbucks in a ritzy shopping center in Mexico City caused widespread panic as shoppers and dinners in the vicinity ran for cover. Officials say the shooting was a targeted killing aimed at a member of the Arellano Felix (Tijuana) Cartel.

The shooting took place on Thursday afternoon at Plaza Carso in Mexico City’s Polanco neighborhood. Reports indicate 42-year-old Julio Cesar Soto Meza was sitting inside a Starbucks inside the upscale mall. A lone gunman approached Soto and began shooting before leaving the scene. Video captured the moments right after the shooting where Soto can be seen on the ground next to a table.

Various individuals at the shopping center shared videos on social media where shoppers and diners can be seen hiding under tables and seeking cover.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Mexico City’s Public Security Secretary Omar Harfuch revealed that Soto is linked to the Arellano Felix Cartel and was wanted in the U.S. on drug charges. He also had a criminal history in Mexico dating back to 2013 when authorities arrested him on drug trafficking charges.

In 2020, Venezuelan authorities arrested Soto on drug charges, and in 2022, Mexican authorities linked him to the Tijuana murder of Sinaloa Cartel operator Victor Hugo “El Griego” Mejia Lopez.

Secretary Harfuch revealed that Soto traveled consistantely between Panama, Colombia, and California.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.