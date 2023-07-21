VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen in Mexico Kidnap Man in Broad Daylight

Cartel gunmen in Mexico kidnapped a man in broad daylight in the middle of a busy city street. The brazen kidnapping in the state of Jalisco comes just days after Cartel Jalisco New Generation carried out a terrorist attack that killed six police officers and injured a dozen others in the same city.

The kidnapping occurred earlier this week in Tlaquepaque, Jalisco, where a street surveillance camera captured a team of gunmen blocking off a motorist riding in a silver sedan and forcing him into a white vehicle.

Esto ocurrió en Tlaquepaque, Jalisco. Hombres armados privaron de la libertad a un sujeto. Y la policía ? pic.twitter.com/SwPE7x9XLn — jorge mtz (@jorge2702) July 19, 2023

Despite the kidnapping taking place in front of numerous witnesses and in broad daylight, police did not respond. Local news outlets reported that authorities claimed no reports of any kidnappings.

However, the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office released a statement claiming that the kidnapping victim had been released and was medically cleared. A motive for the kidnapping has not been released.

A través de redes sociales circula un video en el que se observa que varias personas armadas privan de la libertad a un hombre, en Tlaquepaque. Es importante señalar que el ofendido ya fue liberado y llevado a recibir atención médica, situación que no pone en peligro su vida. pic.twitter.com/bF5pcDd38m — Fiscalía del Estado de Jalisco (@FiscaliaJal) July 19, 2023

Tlaquepaque has seen a recent spike in violence where cartel gunmen left dismembered bodies with threats and carried out several other killings with complete impunity.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a group of cartel gunmen carried out a terrorist attack last week where they set up several explosive devices that killed six police officers and injured a dozen others. In the aftermath, Jalisco government officials called the explosions a terrorist attack. However, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador refused to call it that, falsely claiming that violence is decreasing under his term.

