GRAPHIC: 13 Dismembered Bodies Stuffed in Freezers Found by Cops in Mexico

Authorities in Mexico are investigating the discovery of 13 dismembered bodies stuffed into large chest freezers in the coastal state of Veracruz. Initial reports pointed to more than 34 bodies, but authorities have since revealed that the dozens of body parts in the ice chests are from only 13 unique bodies.

The discovery comes when Veracruz continues to experience an unending wave of cartel violence as various criminal organizations fight for control.

The case began on Sunday in the city of Poza Rica, Veracruz, located at the north end of the state, where police forces clashed with a group of cartel gunmen. The gunmen fell back into a stash house, where police forces arrested them. Inside the stash house, they found several large chest freezers full of dismembered human body parts.

Initial reports from local news outlets pointed to 34 bodies being found d inside the freezers. However, the Veracruz Attorney General’s office later reported that the various body parts in the freezers belong to 13 unique bodies. It remains unclear if more bodies could be found as investigations continue. The AG’s office revealed they have arrested six individuals concerning the case. Authorities also seized various weapons and drugs in various nearby stash houses.

The fighting in Veracruz is linked to a fierce turf war between various drug cartels, including Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and smaller groups that once were allies of Los Zetas, or Gulf Cartel, that operate independently. According to Infobae, the current turf war in Poza Rica is tied to the control of fuel theft operations. The fighting is reported to be between CJNG and a local cartel cell led by a former politician called Gregorio “El Goyo” Gomez Martinez. The cell leader once served as the mayor of Tihuatlan, Veracruz. Currently, El Goyo is in prison awaiting trial on various charges concerning the murder of another politician in Veracruz.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.