Mexican Cops Find Advanced Cartel Surveillance Center in Jalisco

Authorities in Mexico found an advanced cartel communications and surveillance center in the state of Jalisco. The discovery comes as the Cartel Jalisco New Generation has been carrying out terrorist attacks on military and law enforcement. The group is also linked to several mass abductions in the region.

The discovery took place on Monday at a ranch in the town of Teocaltiche, Jalisco, while authorities were raiding several buildings used by CJNG. In one of the buildings, authorities found an advanced surveillance and communications center with several monitors connected to a network of surveillance cameras. Authorities also found radio antennas and communications equipment in the center.

Policías del Estado, junto con el Ejército Mexicano y la Guardia Nacional, localizaron y desmantelaron otro centro de monitoreo clandestino en #Teocaltiche. Se aseguraron además armas largas, cargadores, equipo táctico, así como ponchallantas. pic.twitter.com/BQyu1vecuN — Secretaría de Seguridad Jalisco (@SSeguridadJal) October 3, 2023

In a nearby building, authorities discovered a drone, several tactical vests, various sets of body armor, rifles, road spikes, and ammunition.

Teocaltiche and most of the state of Jalisco have seen several terrorist attacks at the hands of CJNG. The violence is tied to internal struggles within CJNG and turf wars with rival criminal organizations.

As Breitbart Texas reported in July, gunmen from CJNG left a series of explosives at a crime scene and tipped off authorities to the location, claiming there were bodies there. When authorities responded, the gunmen triggered the explosives, killing six officers and crime scene techs. A dozen other lawmen sustained injuries in the attack. That incident drew widespread condemnation, with the state governor calling the case a terrorist attack.

The discovery of the communication center comes just one week after a Mexican Army soldier had his hand blown off while inspecting a car with weapons with an IED hidden inside. A second soldier sustained serious facial injuries, Mexico’s Proceso Magazine reported.

On the night of September 15, a group of gunmen shot five men inside a packed bar in the downtown area of Teocaltiche, Proceso Magazine reported. The attack occurred when many locals and visitors gathered in the downtown area to celebrate Mexico’s Independence. Four of the shooting victims died at the scene of the attack, while a fifth one survived.

