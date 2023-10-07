Photos: Migrants Swarm Mexican Railroad, Force Train to Stop

A group of migrants in Mexico trying to make their way to the U.S. border swarmed a series of railroad tracks, forcing a train operator to come to a full stop. Once the train stopped, the migrants boarded and continued their journey north.

The incident took place this week near the town of Huichapan, Hidalgo, where the train conductor used a cell phone to photograph a group of migrants who were walking on the rail tracks. The migrants waved their cell phone lights as they approached the train that was moving toward them.

After the train was forced to a stop, hundreds of migrants got on without any Mexican law enforcement agency interference. Sources within Mexico’s National Immigration Institute revealed to Breitbart Texas that similar incidents occur regularly along the cargo rail routes connecting central Mexico with the border states of Nuevo Leon and Coahuila.

The INM official revealed that migrants try to make their way to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and continue on to Piedras Negras or Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila — two Mexican cities on the Texas border that have become immigration hotspots in recent months.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.