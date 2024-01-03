Two Children Injured as Cartel Gunmen in Mexico Attack Soldiers near Texas Border

Authorities in the border Mexican state of Tamaulipas are trying to hide details of a cartel attack where gunmen injured two children who were innocent bystanders. The gunmen were trying to kill a squad of Mexican Army soldiers. The case is the latest of its kind where government officials try to hide cases of extreme cartel violence to claim that the region is safe under their watch.

The incident took place this week near the border city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, when a squad of gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas tried to ambush a group of Mexican soldiers. The soldiers patrolled the highways connecting Nuevo Laredo with the nearby state of Coahuila.

During the attack, the gunmen killed 30-year-old Miguel De La Cruz Dias, a corporal with Mexico’s Army 16th Cavalry Regiment. De La Cruz sustained two gunshots to the shoulder area and died almost immediately.

Also during the attack, the gunmen injured 12-year-old Marian Fabian, who was with her brother near a food stand, when a stray bullet struck her leg.

The gunmen then shot a young boy of unknown age, identified as Angel Maximiliano Alanis. The young boy was a passenger in his mother’s van when the shootout started as they drove down a main avenue. A lone bullet struck the young boy, shattering his arm.

After the attack, the gunmen were able to escape with complete impunity.

The attack comes at a time when Mexico’s federal government continues to claim a decrease in crime while criminal organizations have been expanding their control nationwide. Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has routinely bragged about sending military forces to trouble spots; however, public opinion in Mexico points to worsening security conditions.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.