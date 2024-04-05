170 Bodies Found in New Cartel Mass Graves in Western Mexico — Authorities Silent

Government officials remain quiet about a new series of clandestine gravesites used by drug cartels that may hold as many as 170 bodies in the Mexican state of Colima. Local news outlets claim government officials refuse to discuss the findings, claiming electoral season restrictions.

The mass graves appear to have been made this week or in recent days. Due to the lack of information being released by authorities, the details of the case remain unknown. The mass graves were found by state and federal authorities in the municipality of Ixtlahuacan, Colima, Colima Noticias reported.

The U.S. Department of State currently labels the state of Colima as one that should be avoided due to widespread violence. The region has a strong presence of gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation, as well as from smaller independent organizations.

Crime scene technicians searched the areas and collected a large number of bodies. However, government officials have not released a figure. Colima Noticias, Excelsior, La Jornada, and other news outlets in Mexico quote government sources pointing them to as many as 170 bodies having been recovered so far in various graves in that location. This particular gravesite discovery could be one of the largest in recent years.

The use of cartel mass graves has become very prevalent in various parts of Mexico. Cartels favor this practice because it doesn’t draw as much attention over time, and government officials benefit from it because it does not affect their murder statistics. These cases are usually filed as missing persons.

