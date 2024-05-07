Sinaloa Cartel Torches Trucks, Blocks Highways in Mexico Following Arrests

Gunmen from the Sinaloa Cartel torched several vehicles and blocked highways in the Mexican state of Zacatecas in response to a series of arrests by authorities.

The violence quickly spread to several parts of the state where the Sinaloa Cartel wages a fierce turf war with a faction of Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

ALERTA NO VIAJE A ZACATECAS‼️ ESTÁ NOCHE ARDEN BLOQUEOS‼️ Alerta, si usted pretende viajar a #Zacatecas y sus alrededores, evítelo a toda costa. Esta noche arde en llamas el territorio, entre bloqueos, incendio de vehículos, poncha llantas, balaceras, enfrentamiento a fuer pic.twitter.com/huKniVhJgf — LA OTRA CARA de la justicia (@laotracaradelaj) May 6, 2024

The violence began in the rural parts of the state, where authorities clashed with gunmen in three separate places, making a total of six arrests and seizing several vehicles and weapons. Police officers also killed one gunman. The clashes occurred in the municipalities of Fresnillo and Sain Alto, Zacatecas. According to information released by state authorities, the gunmen all claimed to be part of the Sinaloa Cartel, even though authorities listed them as Cartel Del Pacifico. The law enforcement operations were made up of state police and military forces.

On Sunday night and Monday morning, Sinaloa Cartel gunmen carjacked numerous vehicles and set them on fire after parking them sideways along several highways throughout the state. Gunmen also blocked off several highway tolls.

Authorities responded to the chaos unleashed by the cartel but were met with heavy resistance, setting off two shootouts, one in Fresnillo and one in Sain Alto.

