Biden Thanks Mexican President for Extraditing Narco Boss, Silent About Blocking DEA in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JANUARY 09: U.S. President Joe Biden and President of Mexico Andres
Hector Vivas/Getty Images
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

The Biden administration publicly thanked the government of Mexico for extraditing a prominent lieutenant with the Sinaloa Cartel who had been in Mexican custody since November 2023. However, the administration has remained silent about more than a dozen other pending extraditions and the blocking of visas for U.S. agents to work in Mexico. The acknowledgment comes at a time when Biden is relying on Mexico’s efforts to slow down the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.

Over the weekend, Mexican and U.S. authorities coordinated the extradition of Nestor Isidro “El Nini” Perez Salaz, the chief enforcer for the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. That faction is the name given to the group that used to be once led by the famed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is currently serving a life sentence in the US. El Chapo’s sons inherited his faction and have since made a name for themselves for their leading role in the production and distribution of Fentanyl.

El Nini’s extradition comes less than two weeks after the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration testified in a congressional hearing that Mexico was slow in extraditing more than a dozen cartel figures wanted in the U.S. and also was delaying the issuing of visas for several DEA agents so they could work in that country. In one of the cases described by Milgram, one agent had been delayed more than eight months in getting his visa. As Breitbart Texas reported, Lopez Obrador’s government has publicly clashed with the DEA in the past for investigating the Sinaloa Cartel without coordinating with Mexican officials.

The public thanks to the Mexican government for El Nini’s extradition by the Biden administration comes at a time when Lopez Obrador has artificially held back the growing number of migrants trying to reach the US border. Various respected pundits and journalists point to the political motivation for such pleasantries.

ldefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.   

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.