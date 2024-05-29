Biden Thanks Mexican President for Extraditing Narco Boss, Silent About Blocking DEA in Mexico

The Biden administration publicly thanked the government of Mexico for extraditing a prominent lieutenant with the Sinaloa Cartel who had been in Mexican custody since November 2023. However, the administration has remained silent about more than a dozen other pending extraditions and the blocking of visas for U.S. agents to work in Mexico. The acknowledgment comes at a time when Biden is relying on Mexico’s efforts to slow down the ongoing migrant crisis at the border.

Over the weekend, Mexican and U.S. authorities coordinated the extradition of Nestor Isidro “El Nini” Perez Salaz, the chief enforcer for the Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. That faction is the name given to the group that used to be once led by the famed kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who is currently serving a life sentence in the US. El Chapo’s sons inherited his faction and have since made a name for themselves for their leading role in the production and distribution of Fentanyl.

El Nini’s extradition comes less than two weeks after the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration testified in a congressional hearing that Mexico was slow in extraditing more than a dozen cartel figures wanted in the U.S. and also was delaying the issuing of visas for several DEA agents so they could work in that country. In one of the cases described by Milgram, one agent had been delayed more than eight months in getting his visa. As Breitbart Texas reported, Lopez Obrador’s government has publicly clashed with the DEA in the past for investigating the Sinaloa Cartel without coordinating with Mexican officials.

2/ Here the video of two weeks ago where the DEA chief Anne Milgram states Mexico could be doing much more in cooperating with the US vs drug kingpins. pic.twitter.com/ETscqAKhWG — José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) May 25, 2024

The public thanks to the Mexican government for El Nini’s extradition by the Biden administration comes at a time when Lopez Obrador has artificially held back the growing number of migrants trying to reach the US border. Various respected pundits and journalists point to the political motivation for such pleasantries.

In a rare press release, Biden thanks AMLO for the extradition of Sinaloa Cartel chief sicario. This didn’t use to happen as these kind of statements were left to other lower US Govt officials. But Biden needs to butter up AMLO not to lose his support on migration control. pic.twitter.com/ZlWybcS57T — José Díaz Briseño (@diazbriseno) May 26, 2024

