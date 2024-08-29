Alleged Child-Rapist Migrant Released by Biden-Harris Admin Arrested by Texas DPS

HOUSTON, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety rangers and troopers arrested a 20-year-old Honduran national on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. The man, recently added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, was released by the Biden-Harris administration in 2021 on an order of recognizance.

Following up on information gathered by DPS special agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Taskforce in Houston, Texas Rangers and troopers arrested Jose Miguel Zelaya-Pence. The Honduran national was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in April 2021, according to DPS officials. “He was subsequently given an order of recognizance and released,” the statement reveals.

It was not until June 2024 that the Biden-Harris administration issued a final removal order for Zelaya-Pence. One month later, a warrant for his arrest was issued in Harris County, Texas, for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, DPS officials reported.

DPS troopers and Texas Rangers arrested the Honduran national just days after he was added to the agency’s 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list.

Breitbart Texas’s search of the Harris County District Clerk’s website did not reveal any additional information on this matter.

Texas DPS officials created the 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants page in June, Breitbart Texas reported. Within days, DPS announced the arrest of a Mexican national wanted for a parole violation on a murder conviction.

Seven days later, law enforcement efforts led to the arrest of the man listed as number one on the most-wanted list. Police found the Mexican national in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after receiving tips from the community, Breitbart reported.

The report states that Victor Hugo Chox-Gonzalez was wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, and other crimes.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement on June 5. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.”

Crimes allegedly committed by members of this list include:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact

Assault of a Public Servant

Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14

Sexual Assault

Terroristic Threat

Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony

Attempt to Commit Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit