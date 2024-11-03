Mexico City Drug Dealers Used Tunnel to Move Drugs Undetected, Say Police

Authorities in Mexico City are investigating an alleged drug trafficking organization that used a tunnel to move drugs into one of their street-level storefronts. While drug traffickers favor the use of tunnels along the U.S.-Mexico border, its use in other parts of the country is rare.

The discovery happened this week in the Xochimilco borough on the south side of Mexico City, information provided to Breitbart Texas by city authorities revealed.

City authorities had been carrying out a series of operations targeting street-level drug dealers. In ten days, authorities carried out 17 raids where they arrested 27 individuals and made several seizures that included over 1,300 baggies with cocaine, 364 marijuana baggies, weapons, three vehicles, and tactical gear.

The ten-day operation took a significant turn when authorities learned that a house in the Santa Crucita neighborhood that was being used as a street-level drug house storefront was connected to another house next door by a tunnel. That same tunnel continued to another nearby structure.

After the raids, police officers turned the case over to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, questioning the suspects, and continued looking into the tunnels. As Breitbart Texas reported, criminal organizations like the Union de Tepito have used bunkers and tunnels in the past to store and move narcotics and drugs.

In 2019, authorities raided a stash house used by the Union de Tepito. They discovered a series of bunkers where the cartel was storing grenade launchers, RPGs, and another bunker-turned altar that was used for witchcraft rituals and sacrifices.

In that altar, authorities found various human remains and fetuses that investigators claimed at the time were used as offerings for protection. Authorities collected DNA evidence from the victims as part of the investigation process.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.