Distinctive Tattoos Lead to Arrest of Alleged Child Molester in Texas

A Texas man’s distinctive tattoos led to his identification and arrest during the Thanksgiving Holiday week as a suspect in the molestation of a child.

On Tuesday, 48-year-old Christopher Lynn Driskill, of Coleman, Texas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge John R. Parker. Driskill, formerly identified as a “Most Wanted” criminal suspect by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was charged with the production of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced the arrest as Driskill made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Formerly identified only as “John Doe 49,” Driskill had been the subject of an FBI manhunt in connection with an ongoing child sexual exploitation case. The incident in which Driskill is believed to be involved occurred sometime after July 2024, according to the FBI. His distinctive tattoos ultimately led to the identification of Driskill on November 18.

According to court documents, in July 2024, a foreign entity referred child sexual abuse material posted on the dark web to the FBI’s Victim Identification Program. In the videos, an unknown male subject with several distinctive tattoos – including the word “DABBY” on his chest,” the number “197x” on his left bicep, the words “CAST NO STONES” on his left forearm, and a Texas flag in the shape of a head on his right forearm – can be seen sexually assaulting a prepubescent male.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas, additionally, in September 2024, Driskill’s former dating partner reported to the Coleman Texas Police Department that Driskill had confessed, while intoxicated, to molesting a child and recording it. Officers met with the unidentified child, who did not make an outcry and interviewed Driskill. Driskill denied sexually abusing the child and claimed his former partner was mad at him over a bad breakup.

With no additional evidence, the police department closed its investigation. A recording of the police interview did capture Driskill’s distinctive tattoos including a “CAST NO STONES” tattoo on his left forearm, a 1975 tattoo on his left bicep, and part of a Texas flag in the shape of a head on his right forearm.

FBI agents investigating the case located a public Instagram account whose profile picture appeared similar to the images of the subject in the child sexual abuse material. They traced the account to Mr. Driskill in Coleman, Texas. On Nov. 22, FBI agents coordinating with the Coleman Police Department learned of the previous investigation into a possible molestation involving Driskill. Investigators compared the footage of his interview to the child sexual abuse material. The face and tattoos allegedly matched, according to court documents.

If convicted, Driskill faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office investigated with the help of the Bureau’s Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP). Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Tusing is prosecuting the case.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.