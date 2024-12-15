Migrant Caravan Starts in Southern Mexico Confirming Breitbart Texas Report

Another migrant caravan began this week in Southern Mexico, confirming a prior report from Breitbart Texas about the caravan forming with over 2000 individuals. The group wants to reach the U.S.-Mexico border before the January 20 start of the Trump administration. Mexican immigration officials did not try to stop the caravan but stood by and photographed it.

The caravan began on Friday at midnight in Tapachula, Chiapas, where the group started their march to the north. As the group gathered and began walking through the streets of Tapachula, agents with Mexico’s National Migration Institute told them to disband.

However, after their refusal, the agents began to photograph and record the migrants there. The agents did not try to stop the caravan physically. Some of the migrants who spoke with Breitbart Texas claimed that the videotaping felt like an intimidation tactic.

As Breitbart Texas had originally reported, caravan organizers tried to hide their moves in preparing for the caravan by using only messaging apps instead of posterboards and loudspeakers. Migrants told Breitbart Texas that they did not trust agents from Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) over their prior efforts in disbanding previous caravans.

The migrants claimed that Mexican authorities had lured other migrants with promises of aid, travel permits, and help with their asylum claims, only to dump them in different Mexican cities without any assistance. The effort to stop the prior caravans came after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to threats of hefty tariffs from U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump. It remains unclear if INM and other agencies will try to disband the newest caravan.

