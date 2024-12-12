Migrants Preparing Pre-Trump Inauguration Caravan in Southern Mexico

More than 2,000 migrants in southern Mexico are planning a new caravan in an attempt to reach the U.S. border before the arrival of the Trump administration on January 20. The caravan is set to depart on Thursday at midnight as they plan to avoid interference from Mexico’s immigration officials.

Through the use of messaging apps, migrant organizers have been communicating with each other and created messaging groups in an attempt to keep their movements out of prying eyes. This time, the migrants have not resorted to using posterboards or made public announcements on loudspeakers as they have in the past.

“We don’t trust them (agents with Mexico’s National Migration Institute),” said Miguel Rosales, a migrant from El Salvador who spoke with Breitbart Texas. “They have lied to other people in the other caravans, promising them help, and only sent them to other places, giving them nothing.”

Rosales was referring to prior caravans that INM agents and Mexican National Guardsmen had disbanded. The Guardsmen have been credited with disbanding caravans by offering the tired travelers buses, aid, and help processing travel permits so they can reach the northern border.

The new caravan is expected to depart later this week and trek towards Mexico City, where migrants are expected to find various ways of reaching border cities, such as air travel, bus travel, railroads, and private vehicles.

The migrants who spoke with Breitbart Texas are planning to cross into the U.S., turn themselves in to authorities, and request asylum based on credible fear.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, since the U.S. Presidential Elections in November, at least seven separate caravans have started from the southern border of Mexico and moved north. Mexican authorities have broken up some of those caravans. Some of the more recent groups continue making their way north.

