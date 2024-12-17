Four Killed, Three Injured in Shootout at Mexican Cockfight

A group of gunmen stormed a clandestine cockfighting ring and began shooting into the crowd in a violent attack that killed four men and injured three others. The shootout is the latest of a growing wave of hyperviolent crimes that have plagued Mexico while the government claims the country has improved in public safety.

The attack occurred on Sunday night on the outskirts of Manzanillo in the city of Colima, Colima. A group of unknown individuals were hosting a clandestine cockfight. A group of men arrived at the ranch and began shooting into the crowd, Mexico’s Proceso reported. While government officials have not released any information about the incident, unofficial accounts point to four men dying and three others having been shot.

State and military forces responded to the scene and clashed with the gunmen as the group fled. Locals shared phone videos of the shootout on social media.

Due to the silence from state authorities, it remains unclear how many of the fatal victims died from the attack and how many were gunmen who died during the confrontation with officers.

The shootout in Colima comes at a time when mass shootings targeting crowds have become more prevalent throughout Mexico. At the same time, government officials have been able to do little to address the trend.

As Breitbart Texas reported, in late November, two groups of gunmen carried out two separate attacks in the state of Tabasco, where they shot dozens and killed seven victims.

Also in November, groups of gunmen shot dozens of victims in two separate attacks in two days in Central Mexico, Breitbart Texas reported. In the first attack, a group of gunmen shot into a packed bar in the state of Queretaro, where they killed ten victims and injured 13 others. In a second attack, a group of gunmen killed five victims and injured seven others in an attack in Mexico State.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.