U.S. Soldier Indicted for Attempts to Join Hezbollah

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania obtained a grand jury indictment against a former U.S. Army soldier. The indictment alleges the Pennsylvania resident made multiple attempts to join a foreign terrorist organization in Lebanon and Syria.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against Jack Danaher Molloy, 24, a former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is charged with attempting to support the foreign terrorist organization Hezbollah, also known as Hizballah, and making false statements involving international terrorism to a department or agency of the United States.

Court documents indicate that Molloy, a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, made multiple attempts to join Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria. The documents also reveal that Molloy previously served on active duty in the United States Army.

Molloy was charged with making false statements on Dec. 6, 2024, following an investigation into his travels to Lebanon and Syria in August 2024. Officials arrested him in Chicago, Illinois, in December, and the U.S. Marshals Service transported him to Pittsburgh on Monday.

As alleged in the indictment and complaint, from around August 2024 through approximately December 2024, Molloy attempted to provide material support, resources, and services to Hezbollah, a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). According to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, Molloy is alleged to have committed these offenses in Pennsylvania, Syria, and Lebanon while knowing that Hezbollah was a designated terrorist organization and that the organization had engaged in and was engaging in terrorist activity and terrorism.

Hezbollah — spelled Hizballah in court and other U.S. government documents — was formed in the wake of the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon and has conducted numerous terrorist attacks against Israeli and Western targets, including against American military and diplomatic personnel. Court documents allege Molloy traveled to Lebanon in August 2024 and attempted to join the foreign terrorist organization unsuccessfully. While in Lebanon, Molloy was told by multiple individuals that the time was not right and that he needed to take other steps before he could join the terrorist organization.

Molloy then allegedly traveled from Lebanon to Syria in October 2024 in hopes of fighting for Hezbollah in Syria. After returning to the United States, Molloy resided in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, where he continued his attempts to join Hezbollah, including through communication with individuals online and in Lebanon. During his time in the United States and abroad, Molloy also allegedly expressed his hatred toward and promoted violence against Jewish people.

The investigation conducted into Molloy’s activities uncovered multiple images and videos on his electronic devices containing antisemitic content and similar postings under the username “KIKEKILLER313” on the social media platform X. According to investigators, in one alleged WhatsApp exchange with a family member, Molloy agreed that his “master plan was to join Hezbollah and kill Jews.” While residing in the United States, Molloy also allegedly visited a website detailing the possible incarceration location of Robert Bowers, who carried out the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue shooting during which he murdered 11 Jewish worshippers.

The indictment further alleges that, upon arriving at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Oct. 20, 2024, Molloy lied to agents of the FBI when he told them that he had no plans to become involved with Hezbollah and that he had no business in, nor was he meeting with anyone, in Syria.

If convicted, Molloy faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for charges related to providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. For the alleged false statement charges, he faces a maximum penalty of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Pittsburgh and Chicago Field Offices are investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.