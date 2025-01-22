Cartel Gunmen Steal Guns, Drugs from Mexican Border City’s AG Headquarters

A group of cartel gunmen broke into the headquarters of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. They spent hours stealing dozens of weapons and bricks of cocaine that had previously been seized and placed in evidence storage areas.

The brazen robbery took place on Saturday night when a group of gunmen managed to break into the FGR building in Reynosa. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that once inside, the gunmen used blow torches and saws to cut their way through the metal doors that lead to the evidence storage areas where authorities had stored dozens of weapons, drugs, and other items.

After cleaning the storage areas, the gunmen left the building through the front door without anyone sounding the alarm. Since the weekend, authorities have not made any arrests nor recovered any of the missing weapons or drugs

The robbery has triggered a large-scale investigation from FGR officials in Mexico City, who began questioning local FGR officials believed to have assisted the cartel gunmen during the break-in.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Reynosa has been ground zero for a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. For this turf war, the Gulf Cartel has been using not only high-powered weapons but also armored vehicles and even explosive devices. Despite deploying convoys of gunmen and staging large-scale gun battles, Mexico’s National Guard and Mexico’s military have refused to clash with cartel gunmen. The only security institution that has at times clashed with cartel gunmen is the Tamaulipas state police.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.