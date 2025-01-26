Trump Building Walls to Fill Gaps on New Mexico Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is installing new wall panels along the Mexico-New Mexico border. The effort is designed to fill gaps in areas left wide open by the Biden administration.

Chief of the Border Patrol, Michael Banks, posted photos on X showing the construction of border panels in gaps along the border near Deming, New Mexico. Banks said the effort is “ensuring a more secure and managed border.”

“Efforts like installing wall panels to fill critical gaps in Deming, New Mexico, exemplify our commitment to enhancing infrastructure and operational effectiveness,” Chief Banks stated. “Agents drive these solutions by leveraging advanced technology and their ingenuity to adapt to evolving challenges, ensuring a more secure and managed border.”

During the Biden administration, gaps left open in border walls along the Mexico-New Mexico border allowed massive numbers of migrants to enter the United States and move to Texas. In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state’s National Guard to begin constructing border barriers along the Texas-New Mexico border, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Our barriers around El Paso forced the migrants crossing illegally to enter into New Mexico,” Abbott said in an October 2023 post on X. “They then entered into El Paso from there. To end that, we are building a barrier on the New Mexico border.”

Chief Banks said the Border Patrol is actively strengthening border security “by refining strategies to deliver effective impedance and denial capabilities, addressing illegal cross-border activity head-on.” This attitude is markedly different from that of the prior administration.