PHOTOS: Mexican State Cops Find Narco-Camp on Island Where Cartel Gunmen Fired at U.S. Agents

Authorities in Mexico discovered a small narco-camp on an island from where Los Zetas fired on U.S. agents. The discovery came when Mexican state police forces raided the island one day after the initial shooting.

The raid took place on Tuesday when officers with the Tamaulipas State Guard made their way onto an island located on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. It was from that island that on Monday, a group of at least four gunmen suspected of being part of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas fired at U.S. Border Patrol agents who were moving to intercept a group of migrants that had just crossed the river, Breitbart Texas reported.

The shooting led to a tense standoff of sorts where at least four gunmen stayed on the island while Mexican authorities waited south of them and U.S. authorities waited north of them. Eventually, authorities on both sides of the border left on Monday night without any arrests being made.

During the police raid on the island, Tamaulipas police officers found various tents, bags with ammunition magazines, and other items. The area is used by cartel gunmen as a staging area for human and drug smuggling operations into Texas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.