118 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Texas’ Largest Migrant Colony Raids

Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents and other state and local law enforcement officials arrested 118 illegal aliens during Monday’s immigration raid inside the Colony Ridge Subdivision near Houston, Texas. According to ICE, the multi-agency immigration raid netted migrants charged with a myriad of criminal charges and criminal convictions.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the raids and the participation of state law enforcement agencies, saying he had worked on the raids with Trump Border Czar Tom Homan for months, Breitbart Texas reported. According to ICE, the migrants arrested during Monday’s raid inside the more than 30,000-acre subdivision were facing charges and/or convictions of crimes that included criminal sexual conduct, homicide, theft, negligent manslaughter, child sexual abuse, crimes of moral turpitude, weapons offenses, and drug offenses.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, one migrant arrest involved a three-time deported Salvadoran illegal alien facing charges of repeated sexual abuse of a child in Plum Grove, Texas, during the Colony Ridge raids.

ICE officials told Breitbart Texas, “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts routine, daily enforcement alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners throughout the Houston community to bolster public safety, national security, and border security.” According to an ICE official, the Salvadoran illegal alien was identified as Florentin Chevez-Luna, a 39-year-old three-time previously deported criminal alien from El Salvador.

Another Salvadoran man who had been deported seven times was charged with a murder that allegedly took place on the day of the targeted enforcement operation. Breitbart reported that man is an alleged member of MS-13.

Located in East Texas’ Liberty County, the subdivision has been the subject of numerous media stories linking the neighborhood to a significant population of migrants in an illegal status and for the questionable land sales tactics targeting predominantly Hispanic consumers by the developer.

The area is frequently noted for criminal activity related to migrants illegally present in the United States. As reported by Breitbart Texas, three previously deported illegal aliens were arrested in a targeted traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of nearly 350 pounds of methamphetamine in mid-February. A multi-agency law enforcement task force from Liberty County developed information from the three previously deported migrants that led to the discovery of methamphetamine in a trailer located in Colony Ridge after the vehicle stop.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.