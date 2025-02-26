Mexico Complains U.S. is Ignoring Requests to Return Cartel Boss El Mayo

Since last year, Mexico has been trying to get the United States to return arrested drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. This week, the country’s attorney general complained that the United States has ignored their requests.

During a news conference, Mexico’s Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero stood next to President Claudia Sheinbaum as he revealed that since last year, they have been trying to get U.S. authorities to release the captured drug lord.

The comments came as a response to questions about a recent letter that El Mayo sent through his attorneys to the Mexican Consulate in New York, where he requested that Mexico’s Government help him since his arrest came after a kidnapping and he was taken out of Mexico against his will. As Breitbart Texas reported, Sheinbaum said that her government was looking into the case and would reveal more information later.

In his update, Gertz Manero claimed that since El Mayo’s initial arrest, his staff had begun a kidnapping investigation in Mexico and had formally requested that the United States government return the famed drug lord.

Gertz Manero claimed that his staff had done what was asked for in the letter since last summer. However, the U.S. government has ignored their requests to return El Mayo. Currently, the reputed drug lord is awaiting trial on multiple drug charges and could face not only a life term in prison but also a possible death sentence for his crimes.

The comments come at a time when, as Breitbart Texas reported, Sheinbaum and her administration have come under scrutiny following her attempts to change the Mexican constitution to block foreign agencies from carrying out investigations and actions without permission from the government. Sheinbaum claimed that she was doing this to protect Mexico’s sovereignty. Both she and her predecessor have been harshly criticized and accused by political opponents of trying to protect drug cartels.

